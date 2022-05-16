Today is Monday May 16, 2022
Police in Texas arrest three teen escapees from Louisiana, guard

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 11:59 am
COUSHATTA, La. (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested three teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana along with a worker who allegedly helped them get out. WWL-TV reports all four people from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston. All four will face charges related to the escape. The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office says surveillance video showed the guard driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. They were discovered missing early Saturday.



