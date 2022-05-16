‘Doctor Strange ﻿in the Multiverse of Madness’ scores a second week atop the box office

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ scores a second week atop the box officePosted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 7:42 am
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness maintained its top spot in the box office this weekend, conjuring another $61 million dollars in its second week.
Its global earnings now surpass $688 million, further cementing it as one of the highest-grossing movies of the pandemic. However, its domestic earnings took a 67% tumble from its $185 million debut.
The animated comedy The Bad Guys stole an additional $6.9 million in its fourth week in theaters and earned a second-place finish. Coming in third was another animated movie, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, with $4.6 million.
Marking its debut in theaters with an anemic $3.8 million was Firestarter, bowing in fourth place. It should be noted the Zac Efron-led film is also simultaneously streaming on the NBC streaming service Peacock.
The Michelle Yeoh-starring Everything Everywhere All at Once continued to perform well as word of mouth spreads, earning another $3.3 million in its eighth weeks in theaters.
