Pandemic-era asylum limits in hands of federal judge

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 8:04 am

LAFAYETTE (AP) – A federal judge in Louisiana is considering whether the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum. After a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays did not say when he will rule, but he made clear he intends to rule before the restrictions are set to expire May 23. In preliminary rulings in the case, Summerhays has ruled in favor of Louisiana, Arizona and 22 other states that have sued to preserve Title 42 authority. The policy denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Texas has filed a challenge of its own.

