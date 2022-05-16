Today is Monday May 16, 2022
Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 8:04 am
CENTERVILLE (AP) – The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday. Officials say 16 prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped. The bus driver’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a $22,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture. Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border. The inmate escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.



