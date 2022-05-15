Today is Sunday May 15, 2022
Buc-ee’s set to open first South Carolina location in Florence

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2022 at 4:01 pm
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) – A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The Buc-ee’s at Exit 170 on Interstate 95 will have the same more than 100 gas pumps and massive store that includes food, drinks, and merchandise. The stores are known for their Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.



