“Doc” Ballard Award nominations being accepted through Friday

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2022 at 3:53 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) announces that nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health. According to press materials, this 23rd annual award will honor an individual or organization exemplifying the concept of public health distinguished by dedication to the goal of protecting and promoting the health of the community. The nominee does not need to be a public health professional. Services provided by the nominee may be in the area of civic, cultural, health, welfare, religious, or philanthropic endeavors. All nominations must be physically received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Click here for more information.

