Aide arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2022 at 8:11 am

KILGORE — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Saturday by the Kilgore Police Department for an alleged improper relationship between a student and an educator. Monica Sanchez of Kilgore was charged with three counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student and was also charged with assault causing bodily injury as well as sexual assault, according to judicial records. According to our news partner KETK, Sanchez was booked on Saturday with $26,000 worth of bonds. Kilgore ISD’s website shows that Sanchez was employed by KISD as an ESL aide.

