Alex Cora Announces First-Time Starter For Red Sox-Rangers Finale

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2022 at 7:42 am

by Jason Ounpraseuth

The Boston Red Sox can complete a three-game series sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday, and manager Alex Cora will be leaning on a first-time starter.

Austin Davis, 29, will make his first big league start Sunday. The expectation for the series finale is a bullpen game, but Cora is confident Davis can give the Red Sox a strong start.

“Austin is gonna start tomorrow, and then we’ll go from there,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He can give us multiple innings. He’s done it before. It’s one of those we’ll see how their lineup is, and we’ll mix and match.”

Davis has appeared in 16 games (0-1) this season. He’s recorded 16 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings and has a 2.70 ERA.

Cora confirmed there is no issue with Tanner Houck but felt confident in Davis, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. Houck, 25, last started May 8 against the Chicago White Sox.

First pitch is for Sunday’s contest is set for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Full coverage of the game will be on NESN following an hour of pregame.

