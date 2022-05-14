Today is Saturday May 14, 2022
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2022 at 3:53 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners. According to court documents Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline has agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and fish processors and $46 million to property owners in the settlement reached Friday. The company didn’t admit liability in the agreement that will end seven years of legal wrangling. The agreement still must undergo a public comment period and needs federal court approval. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 10.



