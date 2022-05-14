Milwaukee mayor announces two-night curfew for people under 21 after Friday shootings

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2022 at 3:29 pm

Timothy Abero/EyeEm/GettyImages

(MILWAUKEE) -- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson imposed a two-night curfew for individuals under the age of 21 within the city's entertainment district on Saturday. The curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Police will be enforcing the curfew and individuals found in violation will be arrested and fined $691, according to police.

The curfew comes after three shootings in the entertainment district left 21 people injured on Friday.

"I fully expect that when people cause death, harm and destruction in Milwaukee that they should be held fully accountable under the law," Johnson said during a press conference Saturday.

He later added: "What happened here in this neighborhood last night, it will not be tolerated."

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred late Friday night. Police said the shooting occurred due to a “confrontation” between a “couple groups that exchanged in gunfire”

There were 17 victims, their ages raging from 15 to 47. They are all expected to survive, police said.

Police have arrested 10 people and nine guns have been recovered from at least five people who were armed.

Police are also investigating a triple shooting that occurred Friday. The victims were a 29-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and a 26-year-old male and are all expected to survive, according to police.

A 19-year-old male was taken into custody in connection with this incident and charges against him are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

A third shooting injured one person on Friday. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police said they are still looking for unknown suspect(s).

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back