Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2022 at 8:12 am
DALLAS (AP) – Dallas’ police chief says a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown might have been a hate crime. He also announced Friday that the shooting could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. Chief Eddie Garcia had previously said police didn’t have any indication the shooting Wednesday at Hair World Salon was motivated by hate, but he said that had changed as of Friday afternoon. Authorities have been searching for a man dressed all in black who opened fire at the salon on Wednesday afternoon and then drove off in a maroon minivan. Garcia says investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings.



