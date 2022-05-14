Longview City Council approves controversial rezoning for beer garden/sports complex

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2022 at 8:17 am

LONGVIEW – A new beer garden and outdoor sports complex is causing controversy in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, a proposal for the business said it was expected to be built right off Bill Owens Pkwy., near the Paul Boorman trails. After hearing from several residents, city council unanimously voted to rezone the area from multi-family to general retail. But just hundreds of feet both north and south of the potential business are residential areas. Some say the development would be great to help the city grow economically and socially. But others are worried that the business will create light and sound pollution to those living near the area. The business will have to abide by certain requirements. Construction can now begin, but it is unknown when owners will decide to break ground.

