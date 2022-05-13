Today is Friday May 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Padres manager Bob Melvin out of hospital, resting after prostate surgery

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 6:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com news servicesviaESPN logo
May 13, 2022, 5:29 PM
• 1 min rea

The San Diego Padres on Friday said no cancer was found during manager Bob Melvin’s prostate surgery.

Melvin is out of the hospital and resting at home, the team said. He opted to have surgery Wednesday after saying he had been feeling symptoms since the team returned from a road trip last week.

Melvin had said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game road trip, which starts Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Bench coach Ryan Christenson has been taking over as interim manager during Melvin’s absence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design