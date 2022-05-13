Today is Friday May 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Graduation video leads to arrest of constable for alleged bond violation

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 5:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Graduation video leads to arrest of constable for bond violationTYLER – Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was placed back into the Smith County Jail for allegedly violating his bond, records show. According to our news partner KETK, online judicial records indicate Traylor-Harris was arrested by the Smith County Adult Probation Office, and was booked on Friday on a $500,000 bond. According to a bond violation report, Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube livestream on May 10 for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College. A supervisor with Smith County watched the video, which officials say shows Traylor-Harris receiving his diploma in full uniform and in possession of his weapon.

Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since November. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, an explosive, ammunition, or a deadly weapon. Traylor-Harris and two other Precinct 1 personnel were arrested in November for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were working.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design