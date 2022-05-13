Graduation video leads to arrest of constable for alleged bond violation

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 5:31 pm

TYLER – Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was placed back into the Smith County Jail for allegedly violating his bond, records show. According to our news partner KETK, online judicial records indicate Traylor-Harris was arrested by the Smith County Adult Probation Office, and was booked on Friday on a $500,000 bond. According to a bond violation report, Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube livestream on May 10 for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College. A supervisor with Smith County watched the video, which officials say shows Traylor-Harris receiving his diploma in full uniform and in possession of his weapon.

Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since November. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, an explosive, ammunition, or a deadly weapon. Traylor-Harris and two other Precinct 1 personnel were arrested in November for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were working.

