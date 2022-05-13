Today is Friday May 13, 2022
Pastor gets trial date in theft case

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Pastor gets trial date in theft caseTYLER — A well-known East Texas pastor accused of taking a significant amount of property from an elderly couple now has a trial date of August 15. According to our news partner KETK, Rev. Dr. Jerome Milton is charged with theft of property worth more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. A probable cause affidavit states that Milton was caring for and had power of attorney for the couple. Milton has been out of jail since Oct. 22, according to records. Among other things, Milton took the lead in originating Tyler’s annual downtown Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration and had a highly successful career as a coach and dean at Bishop Gorman High School.



