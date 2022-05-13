Today is Friday May 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gwyneth Paltrow’s $150 fake disposable diapers were meant to highlight real affordability problem

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 4:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

(NOTE LANGUAGE) When Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop announced the Diapér [Dye-PAIR] -- a luxury disposable diaper selling for $150 for a pack of 12 -- it raised eyebrows.

Then again, Goop also sells that infamous Gwyneth's nethers-scented candle for $75, so it also wasn't exactly a surprise.

However, Paltrow took to Instagram to reveal The Diapér was just a gag, but one with a serious undertone.

Noting that "there was a lot of outrage" when Goop launched the item, Paltrow responds in a video post, "Good. It was designed to pi** us off." The "outrageous, fake luxury diaper [was] designed to shine a light on an outrageous luxury tax" put on the real thing.

In 33 states, she comments, diapers are taxed as a luxury item. "This leaves one in three families struggling to afford them," Paltrow says. "While eliminating the diaper tax is not a complete solution, it could allow many families to buy another month's supply."

"If it made you mad, good. Help us change the diaper tax," Paltrow concludes.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design