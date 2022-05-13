‘True Lies’ becoming a series at CBS

True Lies, an adaptation of the 1994 James Cameron-directed film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, is coming to CBS as a series.

The series had been in development for a while, with Cameron producing. Last year, Shameless veteran Steve Howey and forthcoming star of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga, were announced as playing Harry and Helen Tasker, the roles Schwarzenegger and Curtis respectively played in the blockbuster film.

As in the movie, Harry is hiding from his unfulfilled wife his life as secret agent for an independent spy agency. The TV show's cast also includes Lucas Jaye, Erica Hernandez and Omar Miller.

