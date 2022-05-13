Today is Friday May 13, 2022
Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 3:49 pm
VICTORIA (AP) – The Sandy Hook families’ lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting in Connecticut a hoax appear poised to resume soon. That is based on agreements revealed Friday in a Texas bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy filings of Infowars and two other Jones companies last month delayed the defamation lawsuits filed in Texas and Connecticut. Lawyers say the families will be removed as creditors in the bankruptcy case and Jones’ companies will be removed from the defamation lawsuits. That will allow the state cases against Jones to resume. Jones has already lost the lawsuits. Trials on how much he should pay the families are pending.



