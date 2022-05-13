Mistletoe and Magic kickoff set for Tuesday

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 3:42 pm

TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler will kick off its largest fundraiser, Mistletoe and Magic, on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Willow Brook Country Club. Organizers say the kickoff will include unveiling the 2022 event theme and setting fundraising goals for the year. According to a news release, Mistletoe & Magic raises vital funds that financially support over 20 local nonprofit agencies and community programs. The three-day holiday gift market in December will be held at the Tyler Rose Garden Center and will feature more than 50 specialty merchants from around the nation as well as special events, a brunch, and other exciting entertainment, according to the release.

Go Back