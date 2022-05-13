Today is Friday May 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Natasha Lyonne to make ‘SNL’ hosting debut on May 21

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 2:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy Netflix

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Russian Doll star and Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 21. The long-running sketch show's official social media accounts broke the news, adding that Japanese Breakfast will be the musical guest that evening.

Lyonne posted the news to her Instagram, with a celebratory, "Live from New York it's yippee ki yay, motherf***ers!!!"

Alternatively, Japanese Breakfast re-tweeted SNL's message, adding, "Help!!!!!!!!"

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez hosts Saturday night's SNL, with musical guest Post Malone.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design