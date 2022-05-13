Today is Friday May 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chris Rock tells comedy crowd he’ll address “the slap” on Netflix

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 1:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Chris Rock says he will eventually address his infamous Oscar night slap at the hands of Will Smith.

"I'm okay, if anybody was wondering," the 57-year old comedian and actor said during a stand-up performance Thursday evening at London's Royal Albert Hall, according to U.K. newspaper The Telegraph. He added, "Got most of my hearing back."

Seemingly confirming earlier reports, Rock apparently won't address the situation fully for free. He riffed, "Don't expect me to talk about the bulls***," noting, "I'll talk about it at some point...on Netflix."

"Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive," Rock reportedly joked to the U.K. crowd.

The comedian is currently on his Ego Death world tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design