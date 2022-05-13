Today is Friday May 13, 2022
Greenwood Cemetery closed beginning May 16

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 3:42 pm
Greenwood Cemetery closed beginning May 16LONGVIEW — Longview’s Greenwood Cemetery will be closed for several days beginning Monday, May 16, while crews remove a tree from the property. Due to the size and location of the tree, it is estimated work will take about four days to complete and will block the entrance to the cemetery. The tree is being removed to prevent potential damage to the grave markers and monuments surrounding it, according to a news release. Crews plan to leave a portion of the trunk of the tree which will be carved into a monument or statue at a later date. Right-of-Way Supervisor Amanda Ellsworth is the point of contact for this project and can be reached at 903-237-1291.



