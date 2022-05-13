Golden Road to be closed at Debby Drive for water, sewer line installation

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 12:27 pm

TYLER — Golden Road in Tyler will be closed at Debby Drive from May 16 through May 23 while contractors install water and sewer lines under the roadway for a new development. Northbound traffic will detour onto Neeley Street, then Terrance Lane and to Sterling Drive to go back to Golden Road. Southbound traffic will detour onto Sterling Drive, then Terrance Lane and to Neeley Street to go back to Golden Road. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in the area and to obey all detours and traffic signs.

