Accused subway shooter pleads not guilty in federal court

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 12:16 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Frank James, the man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn, New York subway train last month, wounding 10 people, pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court to a two-count indictment that includes a federal terrorism charge.

James, 62, was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Friday afternoon after a federal grand jury indicted him earlier this month on charges in connection with the mass shooting.

When asked by Judge William Kuntz how he was doing, James replied, "Pretty good."

Kuntz continued a detention order imposed after James’ arrest but declined to issue a permanent order of detention until the next court date on July 25.

