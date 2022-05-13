Today is Friday May 13, 2022
East Texas Food Bank benefits from letter carriers’ food drive

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 11:53 am
East Texas Food Bank benefits from letter carriers’ food driveTYLER — East Texas and the rest of the country will take part as the National Association of Letter Carriers conducts its annual national food drive Saturday, May 14. Officials say the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need. Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches. Donations collected locally go to the East Texas Food Bank. You can click this link for more details.



