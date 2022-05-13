Apple TV+ teases animated film ‘Luck’, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Simon Pegg and more

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 11:36 am

Apple TV+

Just in time for Friday the 13th, Apple TV+ teases the star-studded animated film Luck. The teaser has Simon Pegg voicing Bob, a black cat who welcomes viewers to the Land of Luck.

It's here, you see, that luck is partitioned out to our world, both good and bad -- but don't put that on the black cat himself. Bob explains that in his native Scotland, black cats are good luck.

Instead, the magical creatures of Land of Luck work behind the scenes, like the critters in Monsters, Inc., to affect the human world. However, when a human lands there -- also a la Monsters, Inc. -- things go awry.

Sam, the unluckiest girl in the world, voiced by theater vet Eva Noblezada, accidentally ends up in Luck, with comedic results.

The film, which also stars the voices of Oscar winners Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg and Free Guy's Lil Rel Howery, debuts August 5 on Apple TV+.

