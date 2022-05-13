Today is Friday May 13, 2022
Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 11:57 am
CENTERVILLE (AP) – The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. Gonzalo Lopez escaped Thursday after he overpowered the driver, whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. Officials say there were 16 prisoners aboard the bus but no one else escaped. Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border. The inmate escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.



