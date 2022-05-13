In Brief: CW cancels five more shows, and more

Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark have all gotten the ax at The CW, according to Variety. Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark have already completed filming on their upcoming fourth seasons and will conclude after those episodes, which kick off June 6, have aired. Also canceled by The CW on Thursday were Naomi and 4400...

Over at NBC, sophomore comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor have been cancelled, along with freshman drama The Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On the other hand, NBC has renewed comedies Young Rock and Grand Crew for a third and second seasons, respectively. They join dramas The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, New Amsterdam, LaBrea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU and the comedy American Auto. New shows Quantum Leap, Nightcourt and Lopez vs. Lopez are being added to the network's schedule...

The ax also fell at CBS on Thursday, where its Magnum P.I. reboot has been canceled after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Also getting to boot is second-year comedy B Positive and freshman shows Good Sam and How We Roll. The news was better for a trio of new shows —- a police series called East New York, first-responder drama Fire Country and a legal dramedy titled So Help Me Todd, which THR reports were all picked up...

Christopher Walken will join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, according to Variety, as Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe. He also joins Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista who reprise their characters from the first film. Other previously announced newcomers include Florence Pugh as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, the cunning nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the villain played by Skarsgård. Dune: Part Two is slated for an October 2023 release...

