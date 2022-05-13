WNBA’s Griner appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 7:52 am

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Moscow court for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration says 31-year-old Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

Go Back