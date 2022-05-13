Today is Friday May 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


WNBA’s Griner appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 7:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Moscow court for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration says 31-year-old Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design