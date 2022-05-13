Today is Friday May 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two arrested after one killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2022 at 7:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month. Dallas police say a 25-year-old and 26-year-old were arrested Wednesday. In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury. Jail records show the 25-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct while the 26-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. Both remained in jail Thursday. Bond was set at $1,500 for Calhoun and $15,000 for Givens. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design