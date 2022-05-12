Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested, faces charges of criminal tampering

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 9:37 pm

By JEFF LEGWOLD

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co. sheriff deputies. He’s being held at the Arapahoe Co. jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He’s on a no bond hold. He’s innocent until proven guilty,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Colorado doesn’t have specific statutes for domestic violence, but the state has domestic violence enhancements to the statutes that already exist.

Jeudy, according to the sheriff’s office, was taken into custody between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. MT.

“We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Broncos said in a statement.

The Broncos are in their offseason program and Jeudy has been a regular attendee, including sessions this week. Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He missed six games this past season because of an ankle injury and finished with 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Jeudy had expressed optimism that quarterback Russell Wilson’s arrival would mean a far better season for him was on the horizon.

“He could help me a lot, he’s a great quarterback, a Hall of Fame quarterback that came to the offense as a leader,” Jeudy said. “[He’s] getting me better as well. He’s going to help me a lot this year.”

Go Back