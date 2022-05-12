Today is Thursday May 12, 2022
Texas authorities: Prisoner stabs guard, escapes from bus

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 4:29 pm
CENTERVILLE (AP/Staff) – Texas authorities say a prisoner escaped from a transport after stabbing a guard in a rural county roughly halfway between Houston and Dallas. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said a search was underway in Leon County for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who escaped Thursday. Prison officials didn’t immediately provide details about the events leading up to Lopez’s escape but said the guard’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Lopez was convicted of murder in 2006. Prison records show he was most recently being held at a lockup in Gatesville, more than 100 miles from where authorities have been searching.



