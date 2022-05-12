Today is Thursday May 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tesla, Twitter shares drop as Elon Musk’s legal issues grow

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 4:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DETROIT (AP/Staff) – Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week. Investors are dealing with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Austin-based Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla are down almost 16% so far this week. Twitter shares have fallen 9.5%. Both stocks have taken a bigger hit than the S&P 500, which is down 4.7% for the week. Investors are weighing legal troubles for Musk, as well as the possibility that his acquisition of Twitter could be a distraction from running Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design