Elizabeth Olsen airs early frustrations with starring in the MCU; defends it against critics

Elizabeth Olsen can currently be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but in a profile in The New York Times, she admits she had some early "frustrations" being a contracted part of the MCU.

"This is me being the most honest," Olsen said of her commitment to the Marvel Studios series, in which she plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

"It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," the actress admits. "I started to feel frustrated. I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being."

"And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it," she said.

Olsen's since come to love the character, which earned her an Emmy nomination for WandaVision. When asked if she'd do a standalone movie about the powerful magic user, she said, "I think I would. But it really needs to be a good story."

Olsen also recently defended in the MCU against criticism from those who don't consider the movies art. She told The Independent, "From an actor's point of view...I get it; I totally understand...there's a different kind of performance that’s happening." But she adds, "I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That's where I get a little feisty about that."

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

