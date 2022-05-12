Early voting starts Monday in primary runoff election

Today is Thursday May 12, 2022
Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 4:31 pm
Early voting starts Monday in primary runoff electionTYLER — Early voting for the May 24 primary runoff election begins Monday, May 16. Early voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 16-20. There will be five early voting locations throughout Smith County: the HUB in Tyler, the Tyler Heritage Building, Lindale Masonic Lodge, Noonday Community Center, and Whitehouse United Methodist Church. The election includes a Republican runoff in the Constable Precinct 2 race, several runoffs for Democratic and Republican precinct chairs, and several statewide runoffs for the Republican and Democratic primaries. Click here for more details.



