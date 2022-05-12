Lawrence Fishburne, Adam Driver and more to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s dream project, ‘Megalopolis’

Francis Ford Coppola's cast for his big-budget, long-gestating film project Megalopolis has been revealed

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the legendary 83-year-old Godfather series filmmaker's upcoming movie will feature Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Lawrence Fishburne, and Academy Award winners Forrest Whitaker and Jon Voight, along with Fast and Furious series and Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel.

Five-time Oscar winner Coppola is financing the reportedly $120 million film himself. While the exact plot is a secret, it has been described as an "epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicting interests," centering on the goal of creating of an ideal society.

