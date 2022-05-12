Longview man indicted in recorded murder

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 2:08 pm

LONGVIEW – A Longview man has been indicted on a murder charge in a case in which the victim ended up recording his own death during a fight. According to our news partner KETK, 49-year-old Michael Ralston (pictured) was arrested March 19 for the killing of housemate Eric Wynns, 44. Two neighbors told investigators that Ralston and Wynns were having an ongoing “noise feud,” where they were both being “intentionally being loud to annoy each other.” A housemate told police that both were also hearing impaired, with Ralston being called the “Deaf Dragon.” After the shooting, police found Wynns’ cell phone next to his body, which was still recording. Several clips from earlier that night were also saved on the device. Ralston is being held in the Gregg County Jail and is still awaiting his next court appearance.

