Today is Thursday May 12, 2022
‘Bridgerton’ recasts Francesca for season three

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 1:35 pm
Netflix/Liam Daniel

Bridgerton's upcoming third season will see a new face playing a familiar character. Deadline is reporting Hannah Dodd will play Francesca Bridgerton in the bodice-ripper series, taking over for Ruby Stokes.

Stokes, who played the dry-witted character for two seasons, left during production of the sophomore frame to star in a new Netflix series called Lockwood & Co., based on the Jonathan Stroud book series.

It's possible that with the new casting, the third season could focus more on the enigmatic Bridgerton sibling, in the way the second season has turned the attention to Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his conflict between what his heart wants and his familial duty to find a bride.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account acknowledged the casting swap from Stokes to Anatomy of a Scandal vet Dodd with a post responding to Deadline's headline. It reads, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



