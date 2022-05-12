CHISD launches telehealth pilot program with Goodside Health

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 12:55 pm

CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD Student Services has partnered with Goodside Health to bring on-demand telehealth services to the high school and junior high. According to a news release, the pilot program is currently being offered only at those campuses with hopes of offering it to Kissam Intermediate, Jackson Elementary, and Wise Elementary students in the future. Through the partnership and with parent consent, students can be tested and treated for strep, flu, and COVID-19, as well as sore throat, headache, skin rash, pink eye, upset stomach, and the common cold. Goodside Health even allows children to receive age-appropriate mental health screenings with parental consent.

The medical providers can treat all students regardless of residency or insurance status with most visits delivered at little to no cost to families. Translation services are available for parents. Parents can also be included in the telehealth visit without having to leave work. However, this program is optional. Visit this link to learn more about this program and the services included.

