Zac Efron reveals his thoughts on a ﻿’High School Musical’ ﻿reboot

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 9:33 am
ABC/James Van Evers

In a world full of reboots, would Zac Efron be down for a High School Musical reunion? Let's just say you can bet on it.

When asked if he'd be interested in a reboot, the actor, who portrayed Troy Bolton in the original 2006 film and its sequels in 2007 and 2008, told E! News, "Of course."

"Seriously, having the opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing," he continued. "My heart’s still there."

Though the original HSM cast, which also included Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and others, has yet to reunite for a revival, High School Musical: The Musical, a spinoff starring Olivia Rodrigo currently has two seasons under its belt on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

