Today is Thursday May 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deputy dies after crashing into semitrailer in Houston area

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2022 at 4:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died in a crash Wednesday after his vehicle clipped the back of a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of a Houston-area highway. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Adam Howard, a 27-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy, was getting ready to begin an operation when he hit the semitrailer. Gonzalez says, “Our hearts are broken.” A second Harris County sheriff’s office deputy who was riding a motorcycle was injured while escorting Howard to the hospital, but Gonzalez said that deputy was expected to be OK.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design