Celtics’ Robert Williams III ruled out for Game 5

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 6:16 pm

By ANDREW LOPEZ

BOSTON — The Celtics will be without forward Robert Williams III for the second consecutive game on Wednesday night, as he will sit because of left knee soreness.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said Williams was still experiencing soreness on Wednesday and the team decided to hold him out of Game 5 of its Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The swelling went down and that’s why we were hopeful for tonight, due to the swelling getting better over the last few days,” Udoka said of Williams, who was listed as questionable. “But he had some soreness, so we’ll be overly cautious coming off the surgery. Until it’s pain-free, we’ll rest him until he’s ready.”

Williams returned from a torn meniscus in his left knee in Game 3 of Boston’s first-round playoff series victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He returned to the starting lineup for the first three games of the series.

Without Williams, the Celtics pulled away with a 116-108 win against Milwaukee on Monday night to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Udoka said Grant Williams will again start in Williams’ place.

