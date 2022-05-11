Lawyer: Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck

HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney for the family of a 29-year-old Black man fatally shot last month by a Houston police officer says that an independent autopsy shows he was shot in the back of his neck. Houston police said Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he exited a vehicle. Police said he was being pursued because he was wanted on three felony warrants. Attorney Ben Crump said witnesses say Randle was running away when he was shot. Crump called on police Wednesday to immediately release body camera footage. Police have said it will be released within 30 days of the shooting.

