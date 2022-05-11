Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
Southwest invests in faster internet, outlets, overhead bins

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 3:43 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it will spend more than $2 billion on changes to make flying on its planes more comfortable. The airline said Wednesday that it will add faster internet service, put power outlets at every seat, and install larger overhead bins for carry-on bags. The changes won’t happen right away — several will be phased in on new planes that start arriving next year. Southwest said that this summer it will let passengers buy earlier boarding slots on their mobile devices without going to the gate agent. Bigger rivals are already doing some of the things that Southwest is announcing.



