Tyler, Longview again show sales tax allocation increases

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 3:41 pm

AUSTIN — Continuing to reflect a statewide and local trend, Tyler and Longview both show increases in sales tax allocations for May as announced Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office. Tyler’s monthly figure is $5,433,751.90, up from $5,332,564.37 a year ago. For the year to date, Tyler has amassed $24,790,993.92, up from $20,984,141.10 at this time last year. In Longview, the figure for May is $4,253,590.70, rising from $3,938,681.05 at this time in 2021. Longview’s year-to-date number is $18,194,154.92, compared to $15,234,616.57 at this point last year. Click here for a more comprehensive look.

Go Back