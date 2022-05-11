Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
Booker scores 28, Suns rout Mavericks 110-80 for 3-2 lead

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 2:48 pm
PHOENIX (AP/Staff) – Devin Booker scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 20, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns used a huge third quarter to turn a tight game into a comfortable win. Phoenix opened up the second half on an 11-4 run for a 61-50 lead. Mavs coach Jason Kidd called for a timeout, but it did little to stop the onslaught. The Suns led 82-60 going into the fourth with Booker pouring in 12 points during the third. Dallas Luka Doncic finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds. The series moves back to Dallas for Thursday’s game six.



