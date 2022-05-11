Man indicted in December wreck near airport

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 11:55 am

TYLER — A Chandler man has been indicted for intoxication manslaughter in a fiery December crash near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. 39-year-old Daniel Juarez had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, according to a warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. Juarez was arrested in January. A DPS report says 54-year-old Dennis Criner, a Tyler native, was heading east as Juarez approached in the opposite direction. Troopers said Juarez lost control of his car on the wet road, crossed over the center line, and hit Criner. Both men went to the hospital, where Criner was pronounced dead and Juarez was initially listed in serious condition. If convicted, Juarez faces up to 20 years in prison.

