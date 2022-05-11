Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
Disaster Loan Outreach Center to open in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 11:33 am
Disaster Loan Outreach Center to open in GilmerGILMER — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced the opening of five Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Texas, including one in Gilmer, to meet the needs of those affected by severe storms and tornadoes March 21. Officials say SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help each individual complete their electronic loan application. No appointment is necessary. The Gilmer center will be located on the third floor of the Upshur County Courthouse, on West Tyler Street, in the Old Commissioners Meeting Room. It opens at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 13. It will be available Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and closes at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Click here for more information.



