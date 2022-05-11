Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Charlize Theron teases her MCU character, “Meet Clea”

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 10:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

(SPOILERS) Charlize Theron is giving fans a glimpse of her MCU character.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the actress shared two photos -- a close-up headshot showcasing the deep purple eyeshadow around her eyes and her long, straight, ash blonde hair, and another of her standing in a full purple costume alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange.

"Meet Clea," she captioned the post.

Theron's character appears in a post-credits scene of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she recruits the sorcerer to help with a Multiversal emergency.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Theron's character first appeared in the Doctor Strange comic Strange Tales #126, back in 1964.

According to Marvel lore, the sorceress is the niece of Dormammu, the planet-faced baddie Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange banished and prevented from conquering the world at the end of 2016's Doctor Strange. Clea becomes a love interest, and eventually Strange's wife in the books.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design