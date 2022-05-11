Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
City of Tyler mayor and council members sworn in; Mayor Pro Tem selected

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 10:55 am
City of Tyler mayor and council members sworn in; Mayor Pro Tem selectedTYLER — On Wednesday, May 11, the City of Tyler Mayor-elect and city council members were sworn into office after running unopposed. Those taking their oath of office included the re-elected Mayor Don Warren, Councilman Broderick McGee (District 2), Councilman James Wynne (District 4) and Councilman Brad Curtis (District 6). Following the swearing-in, the council held its first meeting, where they elected Council member James Wynne as Mayor Pro Tem.



